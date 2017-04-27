TV Ratings: ‘Empire’ Returns at New Low, Still Claims Wednesday Demo Win

Empire” aired its first new episode in two weeks on Wednesday night, with the Fox music drama returning at a new series low, according to Nielsen data. Nevertheless, it was still the top-rated show of the night in adults 18-49.

“Empire” averaged a 2.1 rating and 6.2 million viewers, down from the previous series low set on April 5 (2.2, 6.4 million). Still, the series remains incredibly popular in delayed viewing and will likely add significant viewership in both L+3 and L+7.

“Shots Fired” (0.8, 3.3 million) led into the new episode of “Empire” for Fox.

On CBS, “Survivor” (1.7, 8.4 million), “Criminal Minds” (1.2, 6.8 million), and “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” (0.8, 4.6 million) were all steady.

For ABC, “The Goldbergs” (1.4, 5.2 million) was steady while “Speechless” (1.2, 4.5 million) ticked down slightly in the demo. “Black-ish” aired back-to-back episodes at 9 (1.2, 4.4 million) and 9:30 (1.2, 4.2 million). “Designated Survivor” (1.1, 5.1 million) closed out up slightly in the demo.

“Blindspot” (0.9, 4.5 million), “Law & Order: SVU” (1.1, 5.3 million) and “Chicago PD” (1.2, 6.2 million) were all even on NBC.

On The CW, “Arrow” (0.5, 1.5 million) was even, as was “The 100” (0.3, 920,000), which was returning from a one-month hiatus.

For the night, Fox won the demo with a 1.4 but came in third in total viewers with 4.77 million. ABC and CBS tied for second in the demo with a 1.2, but CBS was first in total viewers with 6.6 million. ABC was fourth in total viewers with 4.75 million. NBC finished third fourth in the demo with a 1.1 but second in total viewers with 5.3 million. The CW closed out with a 0.4 and 1.2 million viewers.

 

