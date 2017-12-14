TV Ratings: ‘Empire’ Fall Finale Tops Wednesday

EMPIRE: Pictured L-R: Jussie Smollett and Bryshere Gray in the "Slave to Memory" episode of EMPIRE airing Wednesday, Dec. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2017 Fox Broadcasting Co. CR: Chuck Hodes/FOX

The fall finale of “Empire” on Fox was the top-rated show on Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing at 8 p.m., “Empire” averaged a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 and just under 6 million viewers. That is up approximately 6 percent in the demo from last week and 5 percent in total viewers. The fall finale of “Star” (1.3, 4.2 million) was also up 8 percent in the demo and 4 percent in total viewers.

ABC aired the fall finales of their Wednesday lineup. “The Goldbergs” (1.6, 6.1 million) was up in total viewers. “Speechless” (1.1, 4.6 million), “Modern Family” (1.7, 5.9 million), and “American Housewife” (1.3, 4.8 million) were even. “Designated Survivor” (0.8, 4.4 million) was up in both measures.

“Survivor” (1.7, 8.7 million) was even on CBS. Repeats of “SEAL Team” and “Criminal Minds” followed.

On NBC, a repeat of “Deck the Wall: A Holiday Spectacular” preceded the “Golden Globes 75th Anniversary Special,” which drew a 0.8 and 4.4 million viewers.

On The CW, “Riverdale” (0.5, 1.4 million) was even. “Dynasty” (0.2, 0.72 million) was up in total viewers.

Fox won the night in the demo 1.6 but finished second in total viewers with 5.1 million. ABC was second in the demo with a 1.2 but third in total viewers with 5 million. CBC was third in the demo with a 1.0 but second in first in total viewers with 5.8 million. NBC was fourth overall with a 0.8 and 4.2 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.1 million viewers

