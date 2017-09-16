Not Interested in the Emmys? Watch These Shows Sunday Night Instead

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards air this Sunday, but for those not interested in seeing what happens in the “Game of Thrones”-less drama categories this year, there is plenty of other original programming to choose from for the night.

The Emmys are scheduled to air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. There are a wide range of options for those looking to avoid the award show madness, including a new episode of “The Orville” on Fox, “Sunday Night Football” on NBC, and the series finale of “The Strain.”

Read some of the highlights of new shows airing in the same time frame as the Emmys below.

“The Orville,” Fox, 8 p.m.

Seth MacFarlane’s new sci-fi series airs its second episode, which sees Capt. Mercer (MacFarlane) and First Officer Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki) trapped in an alien zoo and forced to confront their issues from their marriage. This is the last time “The Orville” will air on Sundays, with the show shifting to Thursday nights beginning on Sept. 21.

“The Vietnam War,” PBS, 8 p.m.

Ken Burns’ newest documentary series kicks off with the first of 10 episodes, featuring testimony from nearly 80 witnesses, including many Americans who fought in the war and others who opposed it, as well as Vietnamese combatants and civilians from both the winning and losing sides. It includes rarely seen, digitally re-mastered archival footage from sources around the globe, photographs taken by some of the most celebrated photojournalists of the 20th century, television broadcasts, home movies, and audio recordings from inside the Kennedy, Johnson, and Nixon administrations.

“El Chapo,” Univision, 9 p.m.

Univision’s drama about the feared cartel head Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán returns for its second season. Season 2 kicks off with Chapo’s first prison break and goes on to reveal the critical role corrupt government officials play in aiding El Chapo’s rise over his rival cartel bosses. Additionally, the series will air episodes with English subtitles, a first for the Spanish-language network.

“The Strain,” FX, 10 p.m.

The action-horror series will end after four seasons. At the beginning of this season, the world has fallen into darkness, and the strigoi are in control. The explosion at the end of Season 3 triggered a global nuclear apocalypse. The resulting nuclear winter liberated the strigoi, allowing them to move about during daytime, and allowing the Master to establish a totalitarian regime. Preying on the fears of the populace, the Master and his minions have created an unsettling alliance in “The Partnership.”

“Vice Principals,” HBO, 10:30 p.m.

The dark comedy starring Danny McBride and Walton Goggins returns for its second and final season. In the new episodes, the tumultuous school year continues and a new semester brings changes, as Gamby (McBride) and Russell (Goggins) are about to learn that the only thing harder than gaining power is holding on to it. The series also stars Busy Phillips and Shea Whigham.