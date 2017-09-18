Emmys Social Media Data: Donald Glover, Sean Spicer Drive Most Conversation

The 69th Emmy Awards had some definite highlights and lowlights, with social media data pointing to Donald Glover’s multiple wins and Sean Spicer’s unexpected cameo as big drivers of conversation.

According to information provided by Twitter, Glover was the most-tweeted about nominee, followed by Nicole Kidman, Stephen Colbert, Lena Waithe, and Sterling K. Brown. But Glover’s show, FX comedy “Atlanta,” was not among the five most-tweeted about series for the night. That honor belongs to, in order: “Black Mirror: San Junipero,” “Big Little Lies,” “Stranger Things,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Saturday Night Live.”

Glover picked up Emmys for outstanding directing for a comedy series and outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for “Atlanta’s” freshman season. His victroy for directing made him the first African-American to win in the category.

Influencer tech company Influential, which analyzed almost one million social mentions, including the keywords @televisionacad, #emmys, and #emmys2017 between Sept. 17 at 12 a.m. PT and Sept. 18 at 12 a.m PT, found that the peak of the online conversation around the Emmys came at 6 p.m. PT. During that time, the most frequently used keywords were #Emmys, comedy series, Donald Glover, Emmy, and Lena Waithe. Waithe set a record of her own this year, becoming the first African-American woman to win the Emmy for outstanding comedy writing.

Spicer, on the other hand, received far less love from viewers online. The findings of the the marketing tech company Amobee showed that between 5 p.m. PT and 11 p.m PT, there were almost 82,000 tweets around Spicer. Those tweets were found to be 12% positive, 31% neutral, and 57% negative. Viewers’ main complaint seemed to be that Spicer’s involvement in the ceremony would normalize his behavior, despite the lies he is believed to have repeated to the media during his time as Donald Trump’s press secretary. Spicer was also mentioned in 38% of all Emmys digital content engagement.

Influential also found that Spicer was largely responsible for a net shift of 3% in negative sentiment compared to last year’s ceremony. The most shared negative mention came from Sarah Lerner, who tweeted, “Steve Bannon got a ’60 Minutes’ feature and Sean Spicer got an #Emmys cameo, but Hillary Clinton needs to ‘shut up and go away’? Mmkay.” At this time, the tweet has more than 24,ooo retweets.

Influential’s data also showed that the social media conversation around this year’s Emmys was actually up 10% from 2016, despite the fact that this year’s ceremony saw a drop off in the ratings. This year’s telecast averaged a 2.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 11.4 million viewers. That is down in the key demo from last year, which drew a 2.8 rating, but even in total viewers.