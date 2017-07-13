Emmys Facts and Figures: ‘SNL’ Sets Record, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Eyes Performer Mark

“Saturday Night Live” capped a banner Season 42 with a boodle of Emmy nominations.

The NBC late-night institution set an Emmy record for most nominations in a single year for a variety show, and it tied “30 Rock’s” record of 22 nominations in a single year for a comedy series (yes, it competes in a different category, but funny is funny). The Emmy windfall comes on the heels of the show delivering its most-watched season in 22 years.

The haul includes taking half of the slots in the supporting comedy actress field — with noms for Vanessa Bayer, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon — and a bid for Alec Baldwin’s public service effort in playing candidate and then President Donald Trump. Thanks to its 42 years and counting run, “SNL” also ranks as the most-nominated series in Emmy history, with 231 bids to date.

“Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is angling for Emmy record territory this year. Her sixth consecutive nom for her role as the profane politico Selina Meyer has put her in line to tie Cloris Leachman’s record of eight Emmy wins as a performer. If she prevails again in September, Louis-Dreyfus could also best the record of five wins for by a performer for the same role. As of last year, the “Veep” star was tied with Candice Bergen for “Murphy Brown” and Don Knotts for “The Andy Griffith Show.”

Among other facts and figures from this year’s nominations: