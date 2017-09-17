Emmys: Judith Light, Elisabeth Moss and More Stars Wear ACLU Ribbons on Red Carpet

Judith Light
The Emmys red carpet provides an opportunity for stars to make a statement. This year, several stars donned ribbons to support the American Civil Liberties Union.

“Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi, “Silicon Valley” star Kumail Nanjiani, and his wife, Emily V. Gordon, were among those who wore blue ACLU ribbons to support the civil rights organization.

Several of the actor nominees took part in the political presentation, including “Transparent” stars Kathryn Hahn and Judith Light, Elisabeth Moss (best drama actress for “The Handmaid’s Tale”), Mandy Patinkin (best supporting actor in a drama series nominee for “Homeland”), Matt Walsh (best supporting actor in a comedy series nominee for “Veep”), and Riz Ahmed (limited series actor for “The Night Of”).

The ACLU has been in the spotlight recently due to its confrontations with the Trump administration over policies including the president’s recent motion to end the DACA program.

“Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany, who won best actress in a drama series last year but who wasn’t eligible this year, also wore a blue pin, but for a different cause — her blue ampersand symbolizes support for the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

Stars also wore the blue ribbons at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend, as well as at the Academy Awards and the Tony Awards earlier this year.

