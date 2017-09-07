Emmys Poll: Which Show Will Win Best Drama?

The big night is almost upon us.

The Emmys are taking place next Sunday, and as the ceremony nears, the predictions ramp up, especially for one of the most important categories of the show, best drama. With “Game of Thrones” out of the running this year, the road’s been paved for other dramas to take the spotlight.

HBO’s “Westworld” has the distinction of being tied with “Saturday Night Live” for the most nominations this year overall, and the positive critical buzz bodes well for the freshman drama. But it faces some serious competition in the form of other newcomers like “The Crown,” Netflix’s ambitious and well-received period drama that’s already raked in awards, including best drama at the Golden Globes.

But only a fool would count out Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which happened to seem especially relevant as it debuted in our current political state. Also in the freshman category, “Stranger Things” proved a hit for Netflix and won best drama ensemble at the SAG Awards. And of course, NBC’s “This Is Us” is a solid representative for broadcast TV in the category.

“House of Cards” has been nominated for four consecutive years, meanwhile, but has yet to snag a win. “Better Call Saul” is also up for the prize — its predecessor, “Breaking Bad,” won best drama for its final season.

Which do you think will win? Weigh in below!