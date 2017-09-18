Emmys: Wins by Network and Program

Thanks to the success of “Big Little Lies,” “The Night Of” and “Veep,” HBO once again topped the list of networks dominating this year’s Emmy Awards. The premium cabler was followed by Netflix, which scored with 20 wins, fueled by “Stranger Things” and “13th.” But the story of the night belongs to Hulu, which landed 10 wins overall, including 8 for its dystopian drama “The Handmaid’s Tale” which won for best drama, lead actress (Elisabeth Moss), supporting actress (And Dowd), director (Reed Morano), among others.

Broadcast was well represented with 15 wins for NBC — courtesy of “Saturday Night Live’s” 9 trophies, which led the series race. “Big Little Lies” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” tied for second place with 8 wins each.

Wins by network (two or more)

HBO 29

Netflix 20

NBC 15

Hulu 10

ABC 7

FX Networks 6

Fox 5

Adult Swim 4

CBS 4

A&E 3

VH1 3

Amazon 2

BBC America 2

ESPN 2

National Geographic 2

Wins by program (two or more)

“Saturday Night Live” 9

“Big Little Lies” 8

“The Handmaid’s Tale” 8

“Stranger Things” 5

“The Night Of” 5

“Veep” 5

“Westworld” 5

“13th” 4

“Last Week Tonight” 4

“Samurai Jack” 4

“Hairspray Live” 3

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” 3

“The Crown ” 4

“Atlanta” 2

“Black Mirror: San Junipero” 2

“Born This Way” 2

“Dancing With the Stars” 2

“Feud: Bette and Joan” 2

“Master of None” 2

“O.J.: Made in America” 2

“Planet Earth II” 2

“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week” 2

“This Is Us” 2