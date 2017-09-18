Emmys: ‘SNL’ Dominates Early With Sean Spicer, Kate McKinnon, Alec Baldwin

“Saturday Night Live” dominated early Sunday at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Kate McKinnon and Alec Baldwin took home best supporting comedy actress and actor awards for their work on the show, which also won for best variety sketch program. But the “SNL” influence was present even before awards began being handed out.

In the highlight of Stephen Colbert’s monologue, the night’s host introduced a surprise guest — former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. In a reference to Melissa McCarthy’s popular “SNL” parody of him, Spicer wheeled a podium onstage. Colbert set Spicer up for a gag about the show’s ratings.

Calling back to his claims regarding Trump’s inauguration viewership, Spicer declared Sunday’s “the biggest audience to witness an Emmys period both in person and around the world!”

Accepting the variety-sketch award, series creator Lorne Michaels referenced the political climate that has powered the show recently. “I remember the first time we won this award, it was after our first season in 1975, and I remember thinking as I was standing there alone, that this was it, this was the high point,” he said. “There would never be another season as crazy, as unpredictable, as frightening, as exhausting, or as exhilerating. Turns out I was wrong.” The win extended the number of Emmys for “Saturday Night Live” to 51 — more than any other show in television history.

Baldwin, in a shoutout to Trump’s longstanding disappointment over never having won an Emmy for “The Apprentice,” said as he accepted his award, “I suppose I should say, at long last, Mister President, here is your Emmy.”

Colbert, in his monologue, got plenty of digs in at Spicer’s former boss. “Unlike the presidency, Emmys go to the winner of the popular vote,” he joked, adding as cheers filled the room, “Where do I find the courage to tell that joke in this room?”

But Colbert also targeted his television peers, declaring, “Tonight we binge ourselves.” Adding Bill Maher’s name as he rattled off a list of black actors nominated Sunday night, Colbert said — referencing the controversy that embroiled the HBO host this year — that Maher must be black “because he’s so comfortable using the n-word.”

The host also implored winners to thank everyone who helped them get to the stage, “Namely ‘Game of Thrones’ for not being eligible this year.”

John Lithgow was the first winner of the evening, taking the best supporting drama actor award for his role as Winston Churchill in Netflix’s “The Crown.” It was the sixth Emmy win for Lithgow in his career.

The Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama went to Laura Dern for “Big Little Lies.” The HBO miniseries was also an early favorite with director Jean-Marc Vallee winning along with Alexander Skarsgård, who took a best supporting actor, miniseries or movie win.

Donald Glover won the award for comedy directing for “Atlanta,” taking the first Emmy of his career.

Bruce Miller won the first award for Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” taking home the award for outstanding writing in a drama. The staff of “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” won best writing for a variety-talk series.