Emmys 2017: Variety’s Guide to the Hottest Parties of the Week

The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is not the only opportunity for TV’s top talent to celebrate themselves and their craft this month. The festivities begin in earnest this weekend, not only with the Creative Arts ceremony but also the first network party of the season. But they will continue on with several other fetes before the big awards ceremony and its various after parties on Sept. 17. To help plan your party attire, Variety has compiled the key events across town.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Comedy Central Nominee Soiree: 8 p.m., Boulevard 3 – The annual bash immediately follows the Creative Arts Emmys and will be a party where nominees and guest can toast to the year in television and pop into a custom designed Emmys inspired GIF booth to commemorate the evening.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Dynamic & Diverse Emmy Celebration: 7 p.m., Television Academy Wolf Theatre

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Directors Nominee Reception: 7 p.m., DGA

Thursday, Sept. 14

Producers Nominee Reception: 7 p.m., Montage Beverly Hills

Audi Pre-Emmy Party: 8 p.m., The Dream Hotel – The official automotive partner and vehicle provider of the 69th Emmy Awards will host its eighth annual pre-Emmy event to celebrate outstanding talent across television. This year, anticipated guests include nominated actors, directors, producers and more.

Friday, Sept. 15

Variety and Women in Film’s Television Nominees Party: 8 p.m., Gracias Madre – This year’s host committee features nominees Tracee Ellis Ross, Lena Waithe, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, who are all scheduled to attend the star-studded event, alongside fellow Emmy nominees Claire Foy, Thandie Newton and Ava DuVernay. Guests may sip custom tequila drinks and eat organic, vegan Mexican bites. DJ Daisy O’Dell will be spinning. The décor is boho whimsical chic.

Performers Nominee Reception: 7 p.m., Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Variety and WGA’s Sublime Primetime Pre-Emmy Party: 7:30 p.m., WGA – This year’s nominated writers who will take part in a panel about the most talked-about television include Matt and Ross Duffer, Lena Waithe, Gordon Smith, Jo Miller, Steven Davis and Kelvin Yu.

UTA Emmy Party: 7:30 p.m., home of managing director/partner Jay Sures – Clients and agency executives can mingle over catering by Carmelized Productions by Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo and spinning by DJ Spider.

Gersh Emmy Party: 8 p.m., home of senior managing partner, Leslie Siebert – The agency celebration is set to include nominees Jeffrey Tambor, Allison Janney, Kathryn Hahn, Angela Bassett, Judith Light and Louie Anderson. At the event, guests can sip at a specialty Tequila Don Julio 1942 bar.

Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party: 8:30 p.m., Sunset Tower Hotel – Past and present nominees, fall TV talent and industry elite will come together with presenting sponsor L’Oréal Paris to celebrate this year’s accomplishments and toast to the best in television at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, with tunes from DJ Michelle Pesce.

WME Emmy Party: 8 p.m., Chateau Marmont – The agency’s annual pre-Emmy event will see a mix of clients and executives celebrating the television season in style. DJ Kiss will be spinning.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Women Making History Brunch: 11:30 a.m., The Beverly Hilton – This year the National Women’s History Museum’s annual brunch will honor Kerry Washington, Marne Levine and Gwynne Shotwell.

ICM Partners Pre-Emmy Party: 12:30 p.m., home of managing partner Chris Silbermann – A broad roster of ICM clients and executives will mingle and celebrate on the afternoon before the Emmy Awards.

BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party: 2 p.m., The Beverly Hilton – Emmy nominees, BAFTA members and leading television executives can sip traditional British tea with scones and cocktails at the annual tea party. And this year, an additional event goal is to raises awareness and support for BAFTA Los Angeles’ Access for All campaign, ensuring that talented individuals are offered a clear pathway to careers in the entertainment industry, uninhibited by background, demographics or personal circumstance.

FX Networks and Vanity Fair’s Emmy Nominee Celebration: 5 p.m., Craft LA – FX Networks, in partnership with Vanity Fair, hosts a private cocktail party to celebrate FX’s 55 nominations. Sponsored by Genesis, Santa Margherita and Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb, the party will recognize the cabler’s shows including “American Horror Story: Roanoke,” “Baskets,” “Fargo,” “Feud: Bette and Joan,” “Atlanta” and “Taboo.”

Showtime Pre-Emmy Party: 6:30 p.m., Chateau Marmont – The premium cabler is throwing an intimate dinner party on the eve of the Emmys to toast its nominees, including Mandy Patinkin, William H. Macy and Liev Schreiber.

11th Annual “Evening Before” MPTF Event: 8 p.m., The Lawn at Century Park – Members of the television industry will help raise funds to support industry colleagues who benefit from Motion Picture & Television Fund’s charitable programs and services ranging from financial assistance to crisis counseling to caregiving support. This year’s event is sponsored by Delta Air Lines, Ford, Netflix, People TV and Target. Carmelized Productions by Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo will cater the event.

Sunday, Sept. 17

69th Annual Emmy Awards: 8 p.m. ET / 5 PT, Microsoft Theater – The 2017 ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS from Los Angeles. Stephen Colbert hosts for the first time.

Governors Ball: Immediately following the ceremony, Los Angeles Convention Center – The first post-awards party stop for all the night’s winners, nominees and assorted attendees is the lavish affair from Sequoia Prods. With food by Patina Catering and legendary chef Joachim Splichal, this event marks the largest formal dinner in North America.

Fox Broadcasting, FX, 20th Century Fox TV, Nat Geo: 8 p.m., Vibiana – The casts of “Atlanta,” “Fargo,” “Feud,” “Modern Family,” “This Is Us” and more can enjoy a catered affair by Redbird, with design by Yifat Oren.

HBO Post-Awards Reception: 8 p.m., The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center – The casts of “Westworld,” “Silicon Valley,” “Veep,” “Big Little Lies,” “The Night Of,” “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” “Wizard of Lies” and “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” should celebrate the premium cabler’s big night at the Emmys after 111 nominations.

Hulu Post-Awards Celebration: 8 p.m., Otium – The streaming service will be celebrating its first real foray into the Emmys with its cast and crew of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” including lead actress nominee Elisabeth Moss, director nominee Reed Morano, and showrunner Bruce Miller.

AMC, BBC America, IFC Emmy After-Party: 8:30 p.m., BOA – Talent and producers from the three networks, including those from multi-nominee “Better Call Saul,” will return to the Sunset Boulevard steakhouse to celebrate their accomplishments of the year.