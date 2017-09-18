Hulu Carried to Emmys Glory by Eight Wins for ‘Handmaid’s Tale’

“The Handmaid’s Tale” helped Hulu walk away with its biggest Emmys haul ever on Sunday.

The dystopian series based on the book of the same name by Margaret Atwood won eight Emmys this year, including outstanding drama series, outstanding lead actress in a drama series (Elisabeth Moss), outstanding writing for a drama series (Bruce Miller), outstanding supporting actress in a drama series (Ann Dowd), and outstanding directing for a drama series (Reed Morano).

The show received widespread acclaim upon its release, and currently holds a 99% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety’s Sonia Saraiya wrote in her review of the series:

“Atwood’s story, which is brilliant, presents quite a challenge for a screen adaptation: The story has to build the world of Gilead, place the action in the context of the real world, and do justice to Atwood’s singular, award-winning prose. Hulu’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ — deftly translated from the novel by showrunner Bruce Miller — is a worthy, heartbreaking adaptation of the text, anchored by strong performances and profound visual grammar.”

Hulu jumped from just two nominations in 2016 to 18 this year. “The Handmaid’s Tale” was among the top 10 most nominated series in this year’s field, netting 13 nominations. The streamer also scored multiple nominations for the documentary “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years.”

Heading into Sunday’s ceremony, Hulu had already picked up five wins at the Creative Arts Emmys the previous weekend, including two wins for “The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years” and Alexis Bledel winning outstanding guest actress in a drama series for “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

