The Overachievers: Which Stars Got Multiple Emmy Nominations?

Nabbing an Emmy nod in the competitive era of Peak TV is hard enough, but leave it to these overachievers to take up real estate on this year’s list with numerous nominations …

Riz Ahmed, Matthew Rhys, and Alec Baldwin are among the stars who received more than one Emmy nomination on Thursday morning for their work on multiple projects eligible for the 2017 award show.

Ahmed was nominated for lead actor in a limited series or movie for HBO’s “The Night Of.” He was also nominated for his guest stint on HBO’s “Girls” on which he played a love interest to Lena Dunham.

Rhys was also nominated for his very memorable guest stint on “Girls,” along with his major nomination for lead actor in a drama series for FX’s “The Americans.”

Baldwin, who no doubt earned his nomination for his portrayal of President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” which puts him in the supporting comedy actor category, was also nominated for outstanding reality host on ABC’s “Match Game.”

Ann Dowd made Emmy history for herself. Despite a career that has spanned more than three decades, Dowd had never been nominated for an Emmy before, but this year, the first-timer is up for two awards for her supporting role in “The Handmaid’s Tale” and her guest gig on “The Leftovers.”

Ahmed, Rhys, Baldwin, and Dowd round out the overachievers in the major acting categories, but more multi-hyphenates also received double recognition.

Aziz Ansari was nominated for both writing and acting in his Netflix series “Master of None,” landing a lead actor nod in the comedy category; Ty Burrell was honored for his supporting role on “Modern Family,” marking his eighth consecutive nomination for the ABC comedy, but Burrell also landed a nod for outstanding actor in a short form series for his ABC digital project “Boondoggle;” Donald Glover earned noms for three major awards for “Atlanta” for directing, writing, and acting on his FX hit; Ewan McGregor landed a lead actor nod for playing twins on FX’s “Fargo,” plus an additional honor for narrating Nat Geo Wild’s “Wild Scotland;” Liev Schreiber also flew under the narrator radar, landing three total nominations with his third consecutive lead actor nod for his Showtime drama “Ray Donovan,” plus two more noms for narrating unscripted projects “Muhammad Ali: Only One” and “UConn: The March to Madness.”

See the full list of 2017 Emmy nominations here.