Emmy Weekend: Saturday Brunch With ICM Partners, Tea With BAFTA

Saturday is a leisurely day of Emmy weekend activities this time around.

NBCUniversal and Showtime are taking a year off from their evening events. That clears the path for the Evening Before fundraiser in Century City benefitting the Motion Picture and Television Fund, which is always the weekend’s glitziest draw.

After a jam-packed Friday schedule, Emmy revelers got to sleep in a bit. Brunch was provided by ICM Partners, and there was tea in the afternoon courtesy of BAFTA Los Angeles.

ICM Partners

By noon, the backyard of the Santa Monica home of ICM honcho Chris Silbermann and producer Julia Franz was overflowing with good food and good conversation. The casual setting of the brunch was, as ever, a nice respite for the ears and throat from louder evening affairs.

Among those enjoying the spread and the sunshine were “Better Call Saul’s” Vince Gilligan and Thomas Schnauz, ABC’s Channing Dungey, Patrick Moran and Howard Davine, HBO’s Casey Bloys, BET’s Debra Lee, NBC’s Pearlena Igbokwe and Bruce Evans, AMC’s Charlie Collier and Hulu’s Joel Stillerman.

Showrunners Christopher Lloyd and Bill Lawrence and directors John Singleton and Jason Winer were also on hand along with thesps including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ty Burrell, Walton Goggins, Jason Ritter, Scott Foley, Poppy Montgomery and Marg Helgenberger.

BAFTA

To no one’s surprise, Claire Foy and Matt Smith of “The Crown” were the queen and king of the annual BAFTA Los Angeles tea celebrating U.K. nominees as well as their U.S. counterparts.

Vanessa Kirby (“Crown’s” Princess Margaret), Alison Wright, a nominee for “The Americans,” “The Walking Dead’s” Tom Payne, Jacqueline Bisset, BBC America’s Sarah Barnett, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Ed Westwick were among the Brits who made time for tea and country at the Beverly Hilton.

(Pictured: Jason Winer, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ty Burrell at ICM Partners brunch)