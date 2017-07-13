Emmy Nominations Scorecard by Program and Network

HBO, led by freshman hit “Westworld,” scored a whopping 110 Emmy nominations Thursday morning. The second highest programmer was Netflix with 91 nods.

Freshman drama “Westworld” tied NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” for the most nominations with 22 in total.

Netflix was buoyed by new dramas “Stranger Things” and “The Crown.” FX’s “Feud: Bette and Joan” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things” came in with the next most, being nominated with 18 apiece.

NBC nabbed 60 nominations for the third-best in network totals.

Here’s the breakdown by network:

HBO: 110

Netflix: 91

NBC: 60

FX Networks: 54

ABC: 34

CBS: 29

Fox: 21

Hulu: 18

Amazon: 16

National Geographic: 15

Showtime: 15

AMC: 11

PBS: 11

Here’s the breakdown by program (five or more):

Saturday Night Live: 22

Westworld: 22

Feud: Bette and Joan: 18

Stranger Things: 18

Veep: 17

Big Little Lies: 16

Fargo: 16

The Crown: 13

The Handmaid’s Tale: 13

The Night Of: 13

This Is Us: 11

Genius: 10

Planet Earth II: 10

Silicon Valley: 10

Better Call Saul: 9

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: 8

Master of None: 8

The Voice: 8

13th: 8

Dancing With the Stars: 7

Hairspray Live: 7

RuPaul’s Drag Race: 7

Transparent: 7

Atlanta: 6

Born This Way: 6

House of Cards: 6

O.J.: Made in America: 6

The Oscars: 6

Super Bowl LI Halftime Show: 6

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown: 5

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years: 5

Project Runway: 5

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: 5