‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Scores Hulu Its First Big Emmy Nominations

Hulu has finally joined streaming giants Netflix and Amazon in the Emmy race, thanks to “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Scoring 13 nominations, “The Handmaid’s Tale” is the first Hulu series to truly capture Academy acclaim. Though the streaming service has received noms before, none were for above-the-line key categories. (Last year, Hulu saw a variety writing nom for “Triumph’s Election Special 2016” and a visual effects nom for “11/22/63.” Its very first nomination was back in 2014 for sports series “Behind the Mask.”) Now with a hit in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu is officially ready to take on the big boys.

Most notably, “The Handmaid’s Tale” received noms in the drama series, writing, and directing categories, as well as lead actress for Elisabeth Moss, supporting actress for Ann Dowd and Samira Wiley, and guest actress for Alexis Bledel.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” premiered in April, so the 69th Emmys are the first major awards for which has been eligible. (It was previously nominated for four Television Critics Association Awards, including drama series, drama actor, new program and the overall Program of the Year.) It isn’t a huge surprise that the Academy would follow in critics’ footsteps and show “The Handmaid’s Tale” so much love, though.

After all, the dystopian drama based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name hit viewers hard given the current political climate. It has been able to tap into the zeitgeist in a way previous Hulu originals have not for its depiction of women’s and reproductive rights, LGBT issues, and race.