PBS, CBS Each Receive More Than 40 Nominations for News & Documentary Emmys

PBS and CBS each received more than 40 nominations for the 38th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards, which were announced Tuesday by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The awards will be presented on Thursday, October 5th, 2017, at a ceremony at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in the Time Warner Complex at Columbus Circle in New York City. More than 1,000 television and news media industry executives, news and documentary producers and journalists are expected to attend the event,where awards will be presented in 49 categories.

NBC News, CNN, The Washington Post, and ABC News were nominated in the “Outstanding Breaking News Coverage,” with CNN getting two entries in the category.

MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” “All in With Chris Hayes,” “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” and ABC News’ “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” were all nominated in the “Outstanding News Discussion and Analysis” category, with the Chris Hayes program getting two nominations.

CNN received three nominations in the “Outstanding Live Interview” category. Anderson Cooper was nominated twice, while CNN’s Brianna Keilar was nominated for a heated interview with Trump attorney Michael Cohen. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was nominated for an interview with Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway. NBC News’ Lester Holt was nominated for an interview with Syria’s President Assad.

A full list of nominations can be found at www.emmyonline.tv