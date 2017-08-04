Emmy Awards: TV Academy Revokes ‘This Is Us’ Costume Nomination

This Is Us” has lost one of its 11 Emmy nominations.

The Television Academy has revoked the show’s nomination for “outstanding contemporary costumes” after reviewing the submitted episode, “Moonshadow,” which served as the season finale.

Academy rules say that at least “51 percent” of the action must take place within the last 25 years for a show to be eligible in the contemporary category (to distinguish it from the separate period costume category). Given the amount of flashbacks to the 1970s in “Moonshadow,” the episode was deemed ineligible. Costume designer Hala Bahmet, assistant costume designer Marina Ray, and costume supervisor Elinor Bardach were nommed for their work in the episode.

 

The other nominees in the category are HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” Fox’s “Empire,” Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie” and Amazon’s “Transparent.”

“Having reviewed the ‘Moonshadow’ episode of ‘This Is Us,’ the awards committee noted that the entrant unfortunately miscalculated the proportion of scenes that were period versus contemporary,” said a Television Academy spokesman in a statement to Variety. “In fact, the episode is predominately period. The entry (and subsequent nomination) are thereby disqualified. The sixth-place vote-getter — now the fifth nomination — will be identified by the accountants and will be revealed when the Television Academy’s final round viewing platform opens on Monday.”

NBC and 20th Century Fox, which produces the show, declined to comment.

 

Post A Comment 3

    1. Roger Pugliese says:
      August 4, 2017 at 5:10 pm

      Change the rules then

    2. Marsha says:
      August 4, 2017 at 4:36 pm

      that’s ridiculous. Bad move. Feel sorry for those designers

