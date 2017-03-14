And “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” which unspools hilariously over the course of an hour, can compete in the awards show alongside other comedies.

The Television Academy announced these new rulings on Monday for Amazon’s half-hour long “Z: The Beginning of Everything” and Netflix’s one-hour “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

Under new rules instituted in 2015 by the Television Academy, half-hour series are considered comedies and hour-longs are considered dramas. Producers must petition the Academy to be considered in a different category.

A two-thirds vote from the nine-member panel, which includes five industry leaders appointed by the Academy Chairman and four appointees by the Board of Governors, is required to reach each decision.