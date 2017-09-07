‘Samurai Jack,’ ’13th’ Win Juried Emmy Awards

Saturday, September 9 . Adult Swim’s action-adventure series “ Samurai Jack ” and Netflix’s searing documentary “ 13th ” were among the winners of juried Emmy awards, handed out by the Television Academy. These awards — in the categories of animation, motion design, and interactive programming — will be presented at the Creative Arts Awards ceremony on

Entrants in the juried categories are screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer group with the possibility of one, more than one, or no entry ultimately being awarded an Emmy. As a result, there are no nominees but instead a one-step evaluation and voting procedure. Deliberations include discussions of each work with a review of the merits of awarding the Emmy. The jury then considers whether the entry is worthy of an Emmy with a “yea” or “nay” vote. Only those with unanimous approval win.

This year’s juried winners are:

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

“Samurai Jack” (Adult Swim/Cartoon Network Studios)

Bryan Andrews, Storyboard Artist

Scott Wills, Production Designer

Craig Kellman, Character Designer

Lou Romano, Background Designer

“Wander Over Yonder: The End Of The Galaxy” (Disney XD/Disney Television Animation)

Justin Nichols, Character Animator

Outstanding Motion Design

“Beyond Magic” (ABC/Buck)

Orion Tait, Executive Creative Director

Thomas Schmid, Creative Director

Daniel Oeffinger, Creative Director

William Trebutien, Lead Animator

“13th” (Netflix/Forward Movement LLC and Kandoo Films)

Angus Wall, Co-Creative Director

Leanne Dare, Co-Creative Director

Lynn Cho, Designer

Dan Meehan, Animator

Ekin Akalin, Animator

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming

“PEARL”

Patrick Osborne, Director

David Eisenmann, Producer

Karen Dufilho, Executive Producer

Google Spotlight Stories

Evil Eye Pictures

This year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which will be executive produced by Bob Bain, will be held on September 9 and 10 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, starting at 5pm. An edited version of the awards show will be broadcast by FXX on September 16 at 8pm.