Two new categories have been added to the 2017 Emmy Awards race: Music supervision and casting in a reality series.

The decision was made Thursday night during a meeting of the Television Academy’s board of governors.

More expansive changes were announced last year, including the addition of several categories recognizing short-form series, as well as the expansion of the Creative Arts Emmys into two awards shows.

A full list of the rules changes will be available at the Emmys website.

This year’s Emmy Awards will be held on Sept. 17 and will be hosted by Stephen Colbert, host of CBS’ “The Late Show.” Nominations will be announced on July 13.