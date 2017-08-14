Emmy Awards: ‘Feud’ Star Jackie Hoffman Offers to Accept Winner’s Trophy (Watch)

The Oscars episode of FX’s “Feud” may well be one of its best — depicting the behind-the-scenes shenanigans at the 1963 Academy Awards. Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) was nominated for best actress for her work in “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?” — but her co-star Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) was famously snubbed. Crawford schemed to steal the spotlight from her longtime rival by offering to accept the award on the other nominees’ behalf, including Geraldine Page and Anne Bancroft, who ultimately won.

“Feud’s” Emmy haul of 18 nominations includes one for Jackie Hoffman, who is up for an award for best supporting actress in a limited series for her work as the unforgettable Mamacita, Joan Crawford’s long-suffering, infinitely patient maid/sidekick — opposite castmate Judy Davis (who embodied Hedda Hopper), “Big Little Lies'” Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley, Regina King (“American Crime”), and Michelle Pfeiffer (“The Wizard of Lies”).

So when it comes to campaigning for the trophy, Hoffman has jokingly come up with a familiar strategy — borrowed straight from Crawford’s playbook.

“After receiving my Emmy nomination last month, a lightbulb went off in my substance clogged head,” Hoffman tells Variety. “I thought about the tragedy and desperation of Joan’s act. After all, this is a business of desperation. And of course Jessica played it perfectly. This act of ‘stop at nothing chutzpah’ was a perfect opportunity to take something so tragic and turn it into comedy.”

Paying tribute to the inimitable Crawford, Hoffman created this video — calling the other nominees with a similar offer to accept their trophy. “Like they would even take my calls — all of the other women in my category are so successful and well-established. They have better things to do!” she jokes. “I’m sure their phones don’t stop ringing with calls from their agents, offering project after project. I’d gladly accept their award on their behalf and grace that Emmy stage. Mamacita would be proud.”

In the video, Hoffman calls each actress — King, Woodley, Pfeiffer, Dern and Davis — in quick succession.

“If for some reason you’re not able to accept the Emmy, I’d be happy to accept it for you,” she tells Woodley. “Unless of course you ‘Big Little’ lose.”

As for Davis, she “re-introduces” herself to her. “You were so in character you couldn’t notice but I was standing right next to you — for three months,” she reminds her.

Watch Hoffman’s video below: