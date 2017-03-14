And the race is on! The Television Academy has announced key dates for the upcoming Emmy Awards entry process and awards ceremonies.

The entry process for the annual awards starts on March 20th, with a deadline of May 1.

The two-week window for online voting for nominations begins on June 12 and ends on June 26. Nominations will then be announced on July 13.

The final round for online voting will then follow in August, with the two-week voting period running from August 14-28.

As with last year, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be held over two nights, on September 9 and 10.

And the Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out on September 17 on CBS. Stephen Colbert has been announced as the host.

Here’s the full schedule: