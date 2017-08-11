Big Four Networks Begin Talks With TV Academy on New Emmy Awards Deal

The Big Four networks are revving up talks with the Television Academy about a new licensing deal for the Primetime Emmy Awards.

The sides have been informally preparing for negotiations for the past few months. The current contract expires after the 2018 telecast. It’s expected that ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox will continue to share the kudocast under the rotating “wheel” format that has been the Emmy standard for more than 25 years.

Ken Ziffren of Ziffren Brittenham is advising the TV Academy on the deal. Negotiations on the new deal typically start more than a year before the existing contract expires but were delayed this time around by the transition of leadership at the TV Academy earlier this year from Bruce Rosenblum to current chairman-CEO Hayma Washington.

The last Primetime Emmy licensing pact was set in 2011.

More to come

