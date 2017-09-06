Emmy Awards: Alec Baldwin, Nicole Kidman, Oprah Winfrey Set as Presenters

The Television Academy has announced the first batch of stars set to present trophies at the Primetime Emmy Awards, which will be held on September 17.

Oprah Winfrey, who’s nominated for her work as executive producer of HBO’s “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” will take the stage, as will Emmy nominees Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live” and “Match Game”) and “Big Little Lies” stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

The star-studded list also includes actors set to appear in new fall series, including Debra Messing, who’s making a return in NBC’s “Will & Grace,” Edie Falco, who’ll be appearing in NBC’s “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders,” and Shemar Moore, set to star in CBS’s “S.W.A.T.”

Here’s the complete list of presenters announced by the Academy:

Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of,” “Girls”)
Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”)
Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live,” “Match Game”)
Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”)
Edie Falco (“Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders”)
Anna Faris (“Mom”)
Allison Janney (“Mom”)
Rashida Jones (“Angie Tribeca”)
Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)
Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”)
Lea Michele (“The Mayor”)
Shemar Moore (“S.W.A.T.”)
Kumail Nanjiani (“Silicon Valley”)
Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”)
Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”)
Adam Scott (“Ghosted,” “Big Little Lies”)
Oprah Winfrey (“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”)
Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)

This year’s Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 17 at 8pm on CBS. “The Late Show’s” Stephen Colbert will serve as host.

The Primetime Emmys are being produced by White Cherry Entertainment. Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner are executive producers, with Weiss serving as director. Chris Licht, the showrunner of “The Late Show,” will also produce.

 

