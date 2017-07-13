Politics Appears to Play Role in Emmy Nods and Picks

real time with bill maher
In 2017, courting controversy is not a disqualification for an Emmy nomination.

Some of the most-nominated selections for the 2017 kudosfest actively sought to ruffle feathers; react to an era in which many people feel basic rights may be threatened; illustrate the behind-the-scenes world of the White House or federal agencies; or, simply put, make fun of those in power. Even if some of the shows were produced before the nation’s recent presidential election, their appearance in a post-Trump world lent them a different edge than they might have had at a different time.

Consider some of the more political series recognized in Thursday’s nominations:

*The Handmaid’s Tale,” a Hulu series produced by MGM, garnered 13 nods, a sign that this program, centered on the subjugation of women in a totalitarian society, resounded with voters.

*HBO’s “Veep,” a satiric look at a government populated by very flawed political operatives, secured 17 nominations.

*Saturday Night Live,” which surged in viewership this season after mercilessly lampooning the Trump administration, got 22 nominations.

*Many of the categories for acting in a drama were populated with nods for performances in series such as “Homeland,” “The Americans,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “House of Cards.”

*Despite regularly courting controversy, late-night programs like HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” got nods for Variety Talk Series.

