Emma Roberts Returning to ‘American Horror Story’

Emma Roberts is returning to “American Horror Story” with the new season, “Cult.”
Roberts is the latest “AHS” alum and member of the Ryan Murphy repertory to be cast in “Cult,” which marks the seventh season of the FX franchise.
“American Horror Story” creator Murphy announced the news of Roberts’ return on Instagram, writing, “Look who showed up on the set of ‘Cult’ looking glamorous and ready for action.” Roberts posted the same exact photo on her Instagram with the caption: “I’ve joined #ahscult will you?”
FX also confirmed with Variety that Roberts is indeed returning to “AHS” Season 7.
In the photo, Roberts is sporting darker-colored hair and is wearing a beige trench coat over a white outfit with a very large knife in hand.
If Murphy’s caption of being “on set” is any indication, it’s safe to assume the outfit in the photo is one of Roberts’ costumes, giving away clues of her character’s aesthetic, at the very least — which for “AHS” is worth something, given the series’ history of keeping details on lockdown.
The cast of “American Horror Story: Cult” is shaping up, but little details of the plot are known at this time, other than the season somehow being inspired by the 2016 presidential election. Along with Roberts, returning “AHS” actors include Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson. Newcomers include Billie Lourd, who starred with Roberts on Murphy’s “Scream Queens,” plus Billy Eichner and Lena Dunham.
Roberts starred on “Scream Queens” for two seasons, before it was cancelled by Fox. Prior, she had appeared on the third and fourth seasons of “American Horror Story,” “Coven” and “Freak Show.”
The “Cult” title was revealed last month at Comic-Con where the premiere date was also announced: Sept. 5.