Emma Roberts Returning to ‘American Horror Story’

Emma Roberts is returning to “American Horror Story” with the new season, “Cult.”

Roberts is the latest “AHS” alum and member of the Ryan Murphy repertory to be cast in “Cult,” which marks the seventh season of the FX franchise.

“American Horror Story” creator Murphy announced the news of Roberts’ return on Instagram, writing, “Look who showed up on the set of ‘Cult’ looking glamorous and ready for action.” Roberts posted the same exact photo on her Instagram with the caption: “I’ve joined #ahscult will you?”

FX also confirmed with Variety that Roberts is indeed returning to “AHS” Season 7.

In the photo, Roberts is sporting darker-colored hair and is wearing a beige trench coat over a white outfit with a very large knife in hand.

If Murphy’s caption of being “on set” is any indication, it’s safe to assume the outfit in the photo is one of Roberts’ costumes, giving away clues of her character’s aesthetic, at the very least — which for “AHS” is worth something, given the series’ history of keeping details on lockdown.

Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Aug 1, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT