Emma Roberts Returning to ‘American Horror Story’

TV Reporter @EWagmeister
Emma Roberts American Horror Story
Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Emma Roberts is returning to “American Horror Story” with the new season, “Cult.”

Roberts is the latest “AHS” alum and member of the Ryan Murphy repertory to be cast in “Cult,” which marks the seventh season of the FX franchise.

“American Horror Story” creator Murphy announced the news of Roberts’ return on Instagram, writing, “Look who showed up on the set of ‘Cult’ looking glamorous and ready for action.” Roberts posted the same exact photo on her Instagram with the caption: “I’ve joined #ahscult will you?”

FX also confirmed with Variety that Roberts is indeed returning to “AHS” Season 7.

In the photo, Roberts is sporting darker-colored hair and is wearing a beige trench coat over a white outfit with a very large knife in hand.

If Murphy’s caption of being “on set” is any indication, it’s safe to assume the outfit in the photo is one of Roberts’ costumes, giving away clues of her character’s aesthetic, at the very least — which for “AHS” is worth something, given the series’ history of keeping details on lockdown.

Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action.

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Aug 1, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

The cast of “American Horror Story: Cult” is shaping up, but little details of the plot are known at this time, other than the season somehow being inspired by the 2016 presidential election. Along with Roberts, returning “AHS” actors include Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson. Newcomers include Billie Lourd, who starred with Roberts on Murphy’s “Scream Queens,” plus Billy Eichner and Lena Dunham.

Roberts starred on “Scream Queens” for two seasons, before it was cancelled by Fox. Prior, she had appeared on the third and fourth seasons of “American Horror Story,” “Coven” and “Freak Show.”

The “Cult” title was revealed last month at Comic-Con where the premiere date was also announced: Sept. 5.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad