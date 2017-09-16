Emmy Weekend: Inside Friday’s Starry Festivities at UTA, WME, CAA, Entertainment Weekly, and Gersh

The Emmy weekend Grand Prix got off to a busy start on Friday as industryites raced around the Westside to eat, drink, schmooze and be merry in advance of Sunday’s big show.

The weather cooperated with balmy temperatures just right for outdoor gatherings, and for the most part, so did the traffic and the valet lines. However, a regular sight outside of every event was a partygoer or two struggling to communicate with Uber and Lyft drivers.

UTA

The annual gathering at the Brentwood home of Jay Sures was the first stop of the night for many. By 7:45 p.m., Sures’ spacious backyard was packed with executives including ABC’s Ben Sherwood, Channing Dungey and Patrick Moran, NBC’s Bob Greenblatt, Jennifer Salke and Bruce Evans, AMC’s Josh Sapan and Charlie Collier, FX’s Nick Grad, Paramount’s Brian Robbins, Amazon’s Roy Price, Netflix’s Bela Bajaria, Discovery’s Rich Ross, National Geographic TV’s Courteney Monroe and Carolyn Bernstein, A+E Networks’ Nancy Dubuc and Fox 21 Television Studios’ Bert Salke.

David Madden began collecting congratulations on his new AMC/SundanceTV gig even before he descended the stairs into the party pit. Congrats were also in the air for Sures on his recent elevation to co-president of the agency. A generous array of tacos and margaritas fueled the night.

WME

The Chateau Marmont was overflowing with revelers who partied well past midnight, in keeping with the venue’s storied reputation. At one point the crowd was so dense a waiter was spotted climbing through a window to move between the indoor and outdoor space on the hotel’s second floor.

By the end of the night, the niceties were over and partygoers got down to the business of doping out Sunday’s winners. It became apparent that WME has the high-class problem of competing against itself in numerous key categories. “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman was among the many showrunners who made the rounds. He picked up plenty of backslaps and kudos for bringing broadcast TV back into the Emmy hunt this year with the NBC hit.

CAA

Bouchon was bustling with stars and small plates. Reese Witherspoon was definitely a belle of the ball, along with her “Big Little Lies” co-star Laura Dern. Helen Mirren, Kyra Sedgwick, Sarah Paulson, Viola Davis, Emmy Rossum, and Aubrey Plaza mingled in the crowd that moved from room to room enjoying the creative concoctions of Bouchon boss Thomas Keller.

Also spotted were J.J. Abrams, Jerry Bruckheimer, Ryan Murphy, Ava DuVernay, Seth MacFarlane, Alec Baldwin, Sam Esmail, NBCUniversal’s Bonnie Hammer, Seth Meyer, Colin Just, Geoffrey Rush, and Golden State politicos Anthony Villaraigosa and Barbara Boxer.

Entertainment Weekly