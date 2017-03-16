Emily VanCamp has been cast as the female lead in Fox’s medical drama “The Resident,” Variety has learned.

The pilot marks her return to broadcast television, following a starring run on ABC’s “Revenge,” which ended after four seasons.

“The Resident” follows an idealistic young doctor who begins his first day under the supervision of a tough, brilliant senior resident who pulls the curtain back on all of the good and evil in modern day medicine. VanCamp will play Nicolette, who goes by Nic, and is described as “the attractive nurse” and on-screen love interest to Matt Czuchry, who plays Conrad Hawkins, a cocky third-year resident.

“The Resident” hails from scribes Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi. Holden Jones, Oly Obst, and Antoine Fuqua are executive producers, while Schore and Sethi are co-executive producers. Phillip Noyce is directing the pilot. Fuqua Films and 3 Arts Entertainment are producing with 20th Century Fox Television.

Aside from VanCamp and “Gilmore Girls” alum Czuchry, the cast is rounded out by Shaunette Renee Wilson, Manish Dayal, and Bruce Greenwood.

Before starring on “Revenge,” VanCamp starred on ABC’s “Brothers & Sisters” and “Everwood” on the WB. She’s also Sharon Carter aka Agent 13 in the “Captain America” Marvel movie franchise. She is repped by UTA, Thruline Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham.