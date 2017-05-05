‘Emerald City’ Canceled at NBC After One Season

It’s the end of the yellow brick road for NBC’s “Emerald City.”
The fantasy series, inspired by L. Frank Baum’s “Wizard of Oz” tales, has been canceled after one season, Variety has confirmed.
More to come…
I am sorry that NBC cancels Emerald City. I hope that Shaun Cassidy Productions will ship the series for another channel to air the show.