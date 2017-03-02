NBC has given a six-episode order to a primetime game show based on segments from Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime series.

The hourlong “Ellen’s Game of Games” will raid the cupboards of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” drawing from a well of games like “What’s In the Box?” and “Know Or Go?”

DeGeneres will host the Warner Horizon Television series and exec produce via her studio-based A Very Good Production banner. Additional executive producers include Mary Connelly, Ed Galvin, Andy Lassner from”The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” as well as Kevin Leman, Jeff Kleeman and David A. Hurwitz. Telepictures, which produces DeGeneres’ syndicated talk show that airs on 82 NBC owned and affiliated stations, will serve in the same capacity alongside Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.

“Ellen’s impact as a daytime icon is unprecedented and we can’t wait to see her bring that amazing spirit to ‘Game of Games,’” NBC alternative and reality group president Paul Telegdy said. “She is among the very best at engaging with her devoted audience and we are all in for a treat when her antics hit primetime.”

“I’m so excited to be hosting a huge primetime game show for NBC,” DeGeneres said. “We’re pulling out all the stops — gigantic sets, hilarious games. It’s going to be like a combination of ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ and a water park. OK, it’s nothing like that, but you should still watch.”

“Since establishing Warner Alternative Television over three years ago, some of our greatest successes have come from working with Ellen and her incredibly talented team,” said Mike Darnell, president of WB unscripted and alternative TV. “But the dream has always been to get Ellen herself to say yes to hosting a primetime show. Now that she finally has, I am more than ecstatic. We’ve married a great concept to the best host in the business. Home run!”

NBC hasn’t yet set a premiere date for the series.

DeGeneres, who also serves as an exec producer on NBC’s “Little Big Shots” — hosted by Steve Harvey — and has a scripted comedy pilot in contention at ABC, is repped by ICM Partners and Morris Yorn.