Elizabeth Gillies has been cast in the CW’s “Dynasty,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Gillies will star as Fallon Carrington, one of the central characters in the pilot, which is a modernized reboot of the original ’80s primetime soap.

“Dynasty” follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children. The series will be told primarily through the perspectives of two women at odds: Fallon Carrington — daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington — and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal — a Hispanic woman marrying into this WASP family and America’s most powerful class.

Previously announced, “UnReal” and “The Vampire Diaries” alum Nathalie Kelley will play Cristal.

In the original series, Fallon Carrington was played by Pamela Sue Martin and Emma Samms, who was re-cast in the role. Fallon is the daughter of Blake Carrington, who was played by John Forsythe on the ’80s primetime soap.

Gillies is coming off of FX’s “Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll” on which she starred as Denis Leary’s daughter. The show was cancelled after two seasons last fall. She was one of Variety’s 10 TV Actors to Watch in 2015 when she was cast in the FX series. She got her start on Nickelodeon, starring on the hit tween series “Victorious,” enabling her to gain a large fan following, which is a perfect fit for the CW’s young, social-savvy audience.

“Dynasty” hails from “Gossip Girls” creators Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Sallie Patrick. The writers will all serve as executive producers, along with the original “Dynasty” creators, Esther and Richard Shapiro. Schwartz and Savage’s Fake Empire shingle is behind the pilot, along with CBS Television Studios. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski will serve as a co-executive producer.

