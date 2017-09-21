Fox Developing Step-Sibling Comedy With Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman Producing (EXCLUSIVE)

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
Brownstone Productions
Rex Shutterstock

Fox is developing a comedy series that hails from executive producers Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman, Variety has learned exclusively.

Titled “Step Strangers,” the series would follow five 20-something adults who are forced to become step-siblings after their overbearing divorced mother and oblivious widower father meet on a singles cruise and fall in love. Fox has ordered a script for the project with a penalty attached.

Lauren Caltagirone will write the project and executive produce. Banks and Handelman will executive produce under their Brownstone Productions banner. Warner Bros. Television will produce in association with Brownstone.

“Step Strangers” marks the latest broadcast project this season for Brownstone Productions. ABC recently announced the order of the drama “Spirited” written by Heather Mitchell and staring Laverne Cox. “Pitch Perfect 3,” another Brownstone project, is due for release this December from Universal. The first two films collectively grossed over $400 million globally. The company also  currently has “Charlie’s Angels” at Sony which Banks will also direct, and an adaptation of the book “White Girl Problems” at Lionsgate which will star Danielle Macdonald.

Related

Laverne Cox Elizabeth Banks

Laverne Cox-Led Psychic Drama From Elizabeth Banks, Heather Mitchell Lands ABC Put Pilot Order (EXCLUSIVE)

Caltagirone previously worked with Banks when she was a staff writer on the Netflix prequel series “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp,” in which Banks starred. She has also worked in different capacities on shows like “Family Guy,” “American Dad,” and “Impastor.”

Caltagirone is repped by WME and Anonymous Content. Banks and Handelman are represented by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad