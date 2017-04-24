In today’s roundup, Eliza Dushku is adapting a well-known book series for TV, IFC premiered for two new comedy series, and Norman Lear will host a new podcast.

DEVELOPMENT

IM Global Television, Eliza Dushku, and David S. Goyer will develop a television adaptation of “The Black Company” based on Glen Cook’s fantasy series. Dushku’s Boston Diva Productions optioned the ten-book fantasy series, with Dushku set to star as sorceress “The Lady.” The adaptation will include the forthcoming book “Port of Shadows,” which takes place between the first and second books in the series. The stories follow the Black Company, a mercenary unit that carries out nefarious deeds across a Tolkeinesque landscape, often at the behest of The Lady in order to maintain her power. When the men of the company discover that the embodiment of good has been reborn, they must re-examine their loyalties. David S. Goyer and Kevin Turen will executive produce, as well as Dushku, Nate Dushku, Ami Lourie — all of Boston Diva — and Sam Maydew of Silver Lining Entertainment.

Michael Mann and Michael De Luca have acquired the rights to “Hue 1968,” the upcoming non-fiction book by “Black Hawk Down” author Mark Bowden. The Academy Award-nominated filmmakers intend to adapt the forthcoming book into an eight-to-ten-hour miniseries. The book takes place over 26 days during the Tet Offensive, in which Hanoi sought to win the war in one stroke. The story is told from multiple personal accounts of people all somehow involved in the operation, including President Lyndon Johnson, a Marine captain, and a revolutionary schoolgirl. The series will be produced by Mann and De Luca, as well as Johnny Pariseau of De Luca Productions and Justine Suzanne Jones of Forward Pass, Inc.

HOSTS

Legendary TV show creator and producer Norman Lear will host a new podcast called “All of the Above with Norman Lear” on PodcastOne. Lear will cover topics ranging from current events to music to politics and more with his co-host Paul Hipp. Early celebrity guests include Amy Poehler, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jerrod Carmichael, and America Ferrera. The podcast will debut May 1, with new episodes available every Monday on PodcastOne.com, iTunes, and the PodcastOne App.

PREMIERES

IFC premiered two new comedy series, “Frank & Lamar” and “Sport Court,” on its digital comedy hub “Comedy Crib.” “Frank & Lamar” follows two friends living together and working as middle school teachers in New York City as they navigate workplace and relationship drama. The series was created by and stars Carl Foreman, Jr. and Anthony Gaskins. “Sport Court” features Chris Roberti as Judge David Linda, a circuit court judge assigned to an ad hoc courtroom in the basement of Hartford Ultradome created to put obnoxious fans in their place. The series was created by Joe Schiappa and produced by Shaina Feinberg and Chris Manley. Both series are now available to stream at IFC’s website.

EPIX announced that its new documentary film “Straight/Curve” will premiere on June 21 at 8/7c. “Straight/Curve” explores society’s unrealistic beauty standards and the effects that they have on women and girls by analyzing the obstacles responsible for the body image crisis and showcasing leaders working to improve diversity in the media and fashion industries.The film is directed by Jenny McQuaile and produced by Jess Lewis, Jenny McQuaile and Yael Melamede.