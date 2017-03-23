Eliza Dushku has joined the cast of “Bull,” which was just renewed Thursday for a second season on CBS, Variety has learned.

Dushku will appear in a three-episode arc this season on “Bull,” and has the option to be upped to a series regular in Season 2. She makes her debut on Tuesday, May 9.

Dushku will play J.P. Nunnelly, the savvy head of the best criminal defense firm in New York, who is hired by Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) when a member of his Trial Analysis Corporation team faces prison time.

Known for her roles in “Dollhouse” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” Dushku most recently appeared in the final season of “Banshee.” She also starred in the 2016 television movie “The Saint,” plus films “Bring It On,” “True Lies,” “This Boy’s Life,” “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” “Wrong Turn,” “Soul Survivors,” and “That Night.”

Led by “NCIS” alum Weatherly, “Bull” also stars Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Annabelle Attanasio, and Christopher Jackson.

Dushku is repped by Paradigm, Silver Lining Entertainment, and attorney Ryan Levine.