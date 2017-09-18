Elisabeth Moss Drops Two F-Bombs After Winning First Emmy

After seven nominations, “The Handmaid’s Tale” star Elisabeth Moss has won her first Emmy.

And in her excitement, it looks like she may have dropped a couple of expletives. While they were muted on TV, she dropped an f-bomb as she walked up to the stage to accept her award, and then called her mother a “f—ing bada–” at the end of her speech.

Otherwise, an out-of-breath Moss thanked Hulu and MGM, in addition to Margaret Atwood, who wrote the book on which the series is based. “Margaret Atwood, oh my gosh, thank you for what you did in 1958 and thank you for what you continue to do for all of us.”

Moss was the front-runner in the category for her tour de force performance as the subjugated Offred in the dystopian thriller. She beat out such tough competition as Viola Davis (“How to Get Away With Murder”), Claire Foy (“The Crown”), Keri Russell (“The Americans”), Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”), and Robin Wright (“House of Cards”).

Moss was a five-time nominee for her work on “Mad Men.” She was also up for the miniseries “Top of the Lake” in 2013.

The critical raves for Moss’ work helped make “Handmaid’s” a cultural phenomenon and put Hulu on the map with original programming. “The Handmaid’s Tale” won a number of other big prizes Sunday night, including best drama series.

