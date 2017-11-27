Eleventh Hour, Sony Team for UFO Drama ‘Rendlesham’

A series of real-life reported UFO sightings in Britain near an air base used by the U.S. Air Force will be the basis of a new drama series, “Rendlesham.”

London-based producer Eleventh Hour Film will make the series and Sony’s international TV production arm has come on board. The studio is backing the development of the project and will handle international distribution. There is not yet a broadcaster or platform attached.

Joe Ahearne (“Doctor Who”) will helm the show, which will recount the claimed UFO landings near the air base and Rendlesham Forest in Suffolk, England, in the 1980s.

A complex family drama will form the backdrop to the series, which will also fast-forward from the height of the Cold War to 2020, the 40th anniversary of the incidents, which are fabled among UFO enthusiasts and have been dubbed “Britain’s Roswell.”

Ahearne said: “When Eleventh Hour Films drew my attention to this extraordinary piece of British and American history it pressed all my buttons, and I think it will do the same for a wide audience.”

Eve Gutierrez and Jill Green will executive produce for “Collision” and “Safe House” producer Eleventh Hour Films.

“Joe is a master storyteller with a long-standing fascination for science fiction,” Gutierrez said. “Now working with Sony Pictures Television we are looking forward to bringing this timely, other-worldly story to the global market.”