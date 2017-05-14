CBS Renews ‘Elementary’ and ‘The Amazing Race’

CBS has given a sixth season renewal to “Elementary” and a 30th season nod to its durable reality franchise “The Amazing Race.”

“Elementary,” from CBS Television Studios, has been a workhorse for CBS with multiplatform viewing factored in although viewership is down in its fifth season. The Sherlock Holmes-inspired procedural starring Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu has averaged 7.7 million viewers and 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 this season in Nielsen’s live-plus-seven ratings.

There’s speculation that the show could be a midseason entry next season. This year the show delivered 24 episodes in the Sunday 10 p.m. time slot behind “Madam Secretary.” “Elementary” has also been a success for CBS Television Studios in international markets and through its SVOD deal with Hulu, which made its down-to-the-wire renewal something of a surprise.

Robert Doherty created the series and is exec producer and showrunner for Timberman/Beverly Productions.

“Amazing Race,” which has nabbed 15 Emmy Awards over the years, hails from Jerry Bruckheimer Television. “Race” also benefits from a big lift in L7 ratings, averaging 6.5 million viewers and 1.5 in adults 18-49 this season. The show has had a tour of CBS’ schedule since its 2001 debut. This season it has held down the Thursday 10 p.m. slot.

Bertram Van Munster and Elise Doganieri are the longtime exec producers of “Amazing Race.”