‘Elementary’ Season 6 Lands Additional Episode Order at CBS

CBS has ordered eight additional episodes of “Elementary” ahead of the show’s sixth season premiere, Variety has confirmed.

The sixth season will now run for a total of 21 episodes and will debut at midseason. It does not have a premiere date or a timeslot at this time, though the show most recently aired on Sundays. That could mean it is positioned to take the place of freshman Sunday night drama “Wisdom of the Crowd,” which the network recently announced would end after its initial 13 episode order. This also marks the first time that “Elementary” it will not air a 24-episode season.

The series is a modest ratings performer

The series stars Jonny Lee Miller as detective Sherlock Holmes and Lucy Liu as Dr. Joan Watson in a modern-day drama about the legendary crime-solving duo that cracks the NYPD’s most impossible cases. It also stars Aidan Quinn, Jon Michael Hill, and Desmond Harrington. Rob Doherty, Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, Jason Tracey, Robert Hewitt Wolfe, and Robert Goodman serve as executive producers. CBS Television Studios produces.

