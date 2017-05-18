Electus to Launch Latino Division Based in Mexico City (EXCLUSIVE)

Multimedia entertainment studio Electus will launch a new division called Electus Latino based out of Mexico City, Variety has learned exclusively.

The division will create and produce new original content, as well as distribute and sell scripted and unscripted series throughout Latin America. Paulette Bensussen will lead the division, reporting to John Pollak, president of worldwide television and Electus International.

In addition to creating new scripted and unscripted content, Electus Latino will also sell content from Electus International and its third party partners, and acquire new formats from the region to develop and distribute globally. Electus Latino will be making Electus catalog titles such as “Running Wild with Bear Grylls,” “Dating Naked,” and “The Toy Box” available for immediate sales in the region.

“Paulette is the perfect person to lead Electus Latino, and it is a pleasure to welcome her to this expanded role,” said Pollak. “She has extensive experience in the region and an eye for finding content that will engage and attract audiences – not just in Latin America, but all over the world.”

Bensussen brings more than 20 years of experience in television production, distribution, and acquisition to the role. She began her career at BBC Worldwide and was part of the team responsible for launching and managing the BBC/Discovery Joint Venture in Latin America.

In 2001 she joined Scripps Networks as Director of International Operations and significantly expanded the company’s presence in international markets, increasing Scripps’ brand footprint to more than 130 new territories and negotiating revenue-sharing, production and JV agreements with world-renowned broadcasters throughout Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

In 2006 she founded Ganesh Entertainment based in New York and Mexico City with the goal of offering television production, distribution and consulting services to international broadcasters and producers. Ganesh’s projects included brokering the television rights for the Mexican film classic “Aventurera” to be produced as a telenovela by Televisa, curating content and distributing CurrentTV programming in Latin America, and securing a JV in Brazil with Globo TV. She has also developed new content for YouTube’s NuevOn channel, backed by Electus and Sofia Vergara’s production company.