Edie Falco has signed on to play defense attorney Leslie Abramson in NBC’s Menendez Brothers series from Dick Wolf, “Law & Order: True Crime — The Menendez Murders,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The “Nurse Jackie” and “Sopranos” star is the first actor to be cast in the upcoming eight-episode anthology series.

“Law & Order: True Crime — The Menendez Murders” will focus on Lyle and Erik Menendez, the brothers who infamously were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents and sentenced to life in prison. Abramson represented the brothers through their three trials, claiming they had suffered a lifetime of sexual abuse from their father, Jose Menendez.

“I’ve known Edie for more than two decades,” said executive producer Dick Wolf. “Our working relationship started when she was among an elite group of actors who made multiple appearances asdefense attorneys on ‘Law & Order’ in the early ’90s. Edie was at the top of that list. She did a fabulous job on ‘Law & Order’ and, as Leslie Abramson, will knock the role out of the park.”

NBC Entertainment president, Jennifer Salke, commented: “Edie’s past iconic roles cement her place among the highest caliber of actresses working today and we couldn’t be happier that someone of her stature will be joining our upcoming ‘Menendez’ series. We know she will do a remarkable job portraying the complexities of defense attorney Leslie Abramson and the issues that made her such a compelling figure.”

The anthology series hails from writer Rene Balcer, who will executive produce with Wolf, Peter Jankowski and Arthur W. Forney. Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television are producing.

NBC’s show is the latest true crime TV project about the Menendez brothers. Last month, ABC had a two-hour unscripted documentary special, featuring Abramson in interviews. Lifetime is up next with a TV movie that will star Courtney Love as the mother, Kitty Menendez.

Falco most recently starred alongside Louis CK on his series “Horace and Pete.” The Emmy and Golden Globe winner’s other credits include “Homicide: Life on the Street,” “Law & Order,” “Oz,” “Will & Grace” and “30 Rock.” She is repped by ICM and Management 360.