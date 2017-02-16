Edgar Ramirez and Darren Criss are the first stars to officially sign onto Ryan Murphy’s “Versace: American Crime Story,” Variety has learned.

“Versace” will mark the third installment of FX’s “American Crime Story” anthology, following the award-winning “People V. O.J. Simpson” and the upcoming second season that will revolve around the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

“Versace” will explore the murder of Gianni Versace, who was killed on the steps of his home in Miami Beach by serial murderer Andrew Cunanan, who killed five people that year and then killed himself on a house boat, eight days after killing Versace.

Ramirez will play Gianni Versace, and Criss will play Andrew Cunanan.

For Ramirez, the project marks the Venezuelan actor’s big foray into American television. His recent credits in the film world include Jennifer Lawrence’s “Joy” and Emily Blunt’s “Girl on the Train.” For Criss, the series marks a reunion for the “Glee” alum and Murphy. He also appeared in a few episodes of Murphy’s “American Horror Story.”

No other casting has been announced at this point. Despite tabloid rumors, Murphy told Variety earlier this year that Lady Gaga will not play Donatella Versace, telling us, “When you’re going to do a show like Versace, it’s a five-month commitment, it’s a very big show, we’re shooting it all over the world. So I just don’t think with her schedule, I knew that it would never had worked. But I would love to work with her on something in the future.”

The Versace-centric season will be based on the book “Vulgar Favors” by Vanity Fair writer Maureen Orth. Tom Rob Smith will write various episodes and serve as executive producer with Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and Brad Falchuk. Fox 21 will produce.

“Versace” begins production next month, but is not expected to air until 2018. “Katrina” — which recently cast Annette Bening — will also air in 2018, but before the “Versace” season.

