Unscripted Chief Eden Gaha Departs Endemol Shine North America

Eden Gaha is departing his post as unscripted president of Endemol Shine North America.

Gaha, who joined Shine America in 2011, prior to Shine’s merger with Endemol, helped oversee the launch of “MasterChef Jr.” and sustain its parent “MasterChef” as well as the overall “MasterChef” franchise. CEO Chris Abrego will continue to oversee the company’s unscripted team with Rob Smith as exec VP, head of unscripted and Michael Weinberg as senior VP of unscripted development.

“After 15 years in unscripted television, going from PA to President, it’s time for me to move on to the next challenge,” Gaha said in a statement. “While it’s difficult to say goodbye to such an incredible team at Endemol Shine, I’m excited by the opportunities that have come my way and look forward to soon sharing details of my new venture.”

Other series that Gaha worked on include “Hunted” (CBS), “Billion Dollar Buyer” (CNBC), and the upcoming “Page Six” TV (syndicated), “Superhuman” (FOX) and “Ambulance” (CBS).

Prior to joining Shine America, Gaha worked at Mark Burnett Productions, where he was showrunner and executive producer on NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” for five seasons. Working with Burnett, he also served as co-executive producer for “The Contender,” “Pirate Master” and “Rock Star.”

