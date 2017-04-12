Hollywood is mourning the passing of Charlie Murphy, a gifted comedian who died of leukemia Wednesday at age 57. His younger brother Eddie Murphy has yet to make a statement, but the two were very close.

Variety interviewed Eddie last September, where he spoke lovingly about his older brother.

“Charlie is actually my best impression,” Eddie revealed, after learning Charlie was among the top results when “Eddie Murphy impressions” is googled.

“I’ve been doing him since I was two or three. He was my first impression,” Eddie added. “I wish he would get famous because people could see this great impression that I do.”

Of course, Charlie was famous in his own right, starring on and writing for “Chappelle’s Show.” Charlie was also slated to appear on the upcoming season of “Power” on Starz.

Watch the video here or above (jump to the 1:15 mark).

Charlie was Eddie’s only sibling. He’s survived by three children; two with his wife Tisha, who sadly died of cervical cancer in 2009.