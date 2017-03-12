“Game of Thrones” is welcoming an unlikely guest star in Season 7: Ed Sheeran.

The news was announced Sunday at SXSW by “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

“For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it,” Benioff said during a panel at the Austin, Texas festival, nodding to star Maisie Williams who is a big fan of the musician.

No other details on Sheeran’s character or storyline were revealed, but when Variety reached out to HBO for further clarification, a spokesperson for the network did confirm he’ll be guest-starring, simply saying, “He has a role. No more details.”

“Game of Thrones” Season 7 premieres on July 16.