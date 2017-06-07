Ed Sheeran Reveals Drunken Escapades With Justin Bieber in New ‘Carpool Karaoke’ (Watch)

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson

Ed Sheeran joined James Corden for a new installment of “Carpool Karaoke,” with the “Shape of You” singer revealing he recently had a wild night out in Japan with none other than Justin Bieber.

After drinking all night, the pair ended up at a golf course where Bieber goaded Sheeran into taking a swing at a golf ball teed up in Bieber’s mouth. “I was pretty hammered,” Sheeran said. “And I was like, ‘Focus, focus focus. You can’t hit him. You can’t hit him. You can’t hit him.'” And like most experiences combining drinking and swinging a golf club at someone’s face, this one did not end well.

“I ended up cracking him across the face,” Sheeran said. “He was actually really cool about it, surprisingly. He was like, ‘Ow, bro, ow,’ and then just carried on.”

Watch the full segment above. The Bieber story begins at the 7:10 mark.

