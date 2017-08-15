Fox News Host Slams Trump’s Response to Charlottesville (Watch)

Fox News host Eboni K. Williams denounced President Trump’s failure to explicitly condemn neo-Nazis and the KKK in his initial statements after last weekend’s events in Charlottesville, Va.
Williams called out the president in her segment “Eboni’s Docket” on “The Fox News Specialists.”
Calling his initial statement regarding the incidents “ambiguous” and “irresponsible,” Williams explained that she had initially withheld judgement from Trump, but the events in Charlottesville forced her hand. She called him out for deciding that “[his] portion of the base that is absolutely racist is so significant, so valuable that [he] hesitates even in the face of blatant, flagrant hatred to risk turning them off and thereby crippling [his] political stronghold.”
Williams then categorized his actions as an attempt to calm voters upset over the “perceived depreciation of the intrinsic value of whiteness in this country,” and offered an example of what a forceful condemnation would have sounded like.
She finished her statement by addressing Trump directly: “You are uniquely positioned to forcefully call out evil, anti-American domestic terrorists,” she said. “We certainly cannot change what we fail to acknowledge. I am asking you to address their anger, their misplaced fears. Let them know this is America, land of opportunity, and there is indeed enough to go around.”
The “Unite the Right” rally held in Charlottesville resulted in the deaths of counter-protester Heather Heyer and state police officers H. Jay Cullen and Berke M.M. Bates. Heyer was killed when a man ran his car into a crowd of counter-protesters and injured 19 other people. The driver, James Alex Fields, was charged with second degree murder. Cullen and Bates died when a helicopter sent to conduct surveillance of the white nationalist rally crashed.
The Department of Justice announced late Saturday that they were opening a civil rights investigation into the incident.
Watch Williams’ full segment below:
