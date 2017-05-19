‘East Los High’ Canceled After 4 Seasons at Hulu

Hulu has canceled “East Los High” after four seasons, the streaming service announced Friday.

It will conclude with a one-hour finale this fall that will follow the main characters eight months after the events of the Season 4 finale as they prepare to leave high school.

The series, which purports to be the first English-language show with all-Latino actors, creators and writers, was about teens growing up in a working-class neighborhood in East Los Angeles.

The young cast has included Gabriel Chavarria, Danielle Vega, Alicia Sixtos and Vannessa Vasquez. Singer-actress Christina Milian appeared in season three. It was nominated for five Emmys during its run.

The Wise Entertainment series was executive produced by creators Carlos Portugal and Kathleen Bedoya, and by Katie Elmore Mota and Mauricio Mota. Bedoya will write the finale with Cris Franco and Luisa Leschin. Luisa Leschin and Cris Franco. Katie Elmore Mota and Carlos Reza will direct.