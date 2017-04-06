E! has acquired the People’s Choice Awards, the cable channel announced Thursday.

“Rooted in pop culture and celebrity, the ‘People’s Choice Awards’ is a natural extension for E! and we are excited to evolve and supercharge this fan-centered event for the next generation in a way that only E! can,” said Adam Stotsky, president of E! “Over two decades ago, E! created the red carpet experience and became the leading destination for fans on Hollywood’s biggest nights. With this acquisition, we are harnessing our entertainment authority, live event expertise and huge multi-platform reach to take fans beyond the red carpet and offer a true end to end consumer experience.”

The awards show was created by Robert Stivers in 1975 and was previously owned by Procter & Gamble. It was most recently produced by Mark Burnett and aired on CBS.

The New York Times first reported the acquisition.

