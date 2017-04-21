E! has promoted two programming and development executives, Leela Pon and Betsy Slenzak , Variety has learned.

Pon has been upped to the position of senior vice president of the E! programming and development team, while Betsy Slenzak has been elevated to vice president.

Pon was previously veep of programming and development, and joined E! in 2007. She has been responsible for the development of many unscripted series, including “Botched” and its spinoff “Botched By Nature,” “Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills,” “WAGS” and its follow-up “WAGS: Miami.” She will oversee the second season of “Famously Single.”

Slenzak joined the network in 2012 and previously held the post of director. She oversees the cabler’s longtime fashion franchise “Fashion Police,” and also works on “Botched.” She is also responsible for a multitude of other unscripted development projects, and along with Pon, was key in shepherding E!’s upcoming series, “What Happens at The Abbey,” which will debut on May 14.

Both promotions were made effective this week.