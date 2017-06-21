E! Exec Jen Neal to Head Live-Event Coverage for Cable Channel

E! has tapped veteran marketing executive Jen Neal to oversee live-event coverage for the cable channel. As executive producer, Neal, will oversee the “Live from the Red Carpet” franchise for E!,” produced by Wilshire Studios and Ryan Seacrest Productions, as well as the People’s Choice Awards and the channel’s coverage of New York Fashion Week and the Met Gala.

Neal will continue to serve in her role as exec VP of marketing for the network, directing all marketing initiatives including advertising, media strategies, creative, brand alliances, and promotion across all platforms for the cable channel. She will continue to report to E! president Adam Stotsky.

“Live events have been the heart of the E! brand for over two decades, and with Jen’s appointment we are continuing to bolster our strategy to supercharge E!’s unparalleled red carpet coverage and re-imagine People’s Choice Awards for the next generation,” said Stotsky. “Jen is a dynamic executive who has helped propel the network, and I’m thrilled that she will bring her creative vision and innovative approach to this new post as Executive Producer of Live Events.”

Before joining E! Neal was chief marketing officer for BBDO North America and had served previously at Omnicom’s PHD.